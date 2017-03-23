Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 7:02 pm

Kate Bosworth Joins the Cast of 'The Long Road Home' Miniseries

Kate Bosworth Joins the Cast of 'The Long Road Home' Miniseries

Kate Bosworth has joined the cast of upcoming miniseries, Long Road Home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 34-year-old actress joins a all-star cast that also includes Michael Kelly, Jason Ritter, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sisto, Noel Fisher and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The eight-episode National Geographic miniseries revolves around the true events of April 4, 2004, a day known in military circles as “Black Sunday.”

On that day, a platoon from the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, was ambushed in Baghdad and an intense rescue mission follows.

Production on the series is set to begin this month in Texas and premiere later this year.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Casting, Kate Bosworth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here