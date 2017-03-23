Kate Bosworth Joins the Cast of 'The Long Road Home' Miniseries

Kate Bosworth has joined the cast of upcoming miniseries, Long Road Home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 34-year-old actress joins a all-star cast that also includes Michael Kelly, Jason Ritter, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sisto, Noel Fisher and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The eight-episode National Geographic miniseries revolves around the true events of April 4, 2004, a day known in military circles as “Black Sunday.”

On that day, a platoon from the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, was ambushed in Baghdad and an intense rescue mission follows.

Production on the series is set to begin this month in Texas and premiere later this year.