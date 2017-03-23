Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 12:19 pm

Kate Middleton Sends 'Thoughts And Prayers' To Those Affected By London Tragedy

Kate Middleton has offered her support and prayers to those affected by the horrible tragedy that occurred on Wednesday (March 22) in London, England, where four people were killed and dozens more injured.

At around 2:40pm GMT, a car drove over Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament in London, and killed some pedestrians. An attacker then stabbed a police officer, and shots were fired by armed officers, who killed the assailant.

“Before I begin, I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster,” the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge expressed before giving a speech at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as patron of the Heads Together charity on Thursday (March 23) in London, England.

“We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about,” Kate added – Watch her send her condolences below!

FYI: Kate is wearing an Eponine London ensemble.
Credit: Tony Oudot; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kate Middleton

