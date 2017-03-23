Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Enjoy Date Night at 'Hamilton'!

Kristen Bell is all smiles as she makes her way back to her hotel on Thursday afternoon (March 23) in New York City.

Earlier that morning, the 36-year-old actress’ husband Dax Shepard and his co-star Michael Pena were spotted stepping out as they promoted their upcoming film CHiPs.

The night before, Kristen and Dax enjoyed a romantic date night checking out the super popular Hamilton on Broadway.

During intermission, Kristen took to Instagram to share a video of Dax giving his input on the show.

“Here’s an intermission review from @daxshepard- who, hates all musicals and loved this one. I was moved to tears 5 different times. My ❤️ was singing the whole time. Every single performer was perfection. The band was divine. BRAVO to every hand involved. Thank you @lin_manuel for all energy it took to bring this story to stage. #hamilton #hamiltoe,” Kristen captioned the below video.