Thu, 23 March 2017 at 4:21 pm
Kristi Yamaguchi Didn't Mean Anything By Nancy Kerrigan Tweet
- Kristi Yamaguchi was not “taking a shot” at her friend Nancy Kerrigan when she told her to break a leg – TMZ
- This Teen Mom dad is dating a Real World mom – Wetpaint
- Vanessa Hudgens says she lost contact with her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron – Just Jared Jr
- Does Tom Cruise have a new lady in his life? – DListed
- Bella Thorne shows off her bikini body – Hollywood Tuna
- Zac Efron dresses in drag in this brand new trailer for Baywatch – Towleroad
- Zayn Malik is getting called out publicly for breaking up with Perrie Edwards over text – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kristi Yamaguchi, Nancy Kerrigan, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet