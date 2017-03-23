Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 4:21 pm

Kristi Yamaguchi Didn't Mean Anything By Nancy Kerrigan Tweet

Kristi Yamaguchi Didn't Mean Anything By Nancy Kerrigan Tweet
  • Kristi Yamaguchi was not “taking a shot” at her friend Nancy Kerrigan when she told her to break a leg – TMZ
  • This Teen Mom dad is dating a Real World mom – Wetpaint
  • Vanessa Hudgens says she lost contact with her ex-boyfriend Zac EfronJust Jared Jr
  • Does Tom Cruise have a new lady in his life? – DListed
  • Bella Thorne shows off her bikini body – Hollywood Tuna
  • Zac Efron dresses in drag in this brand new trailer for BaywatchTowleroad
  • Zayn Malik is getting called out publicly for breaking up with Perrie Edwards over text – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kristi Yamaguchi, Nancy Kerrigan, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here