Thu, 23 March 2017 at 3:07 pm

Lily-Rose Depp & Cara Delevingne Grab Dinner in Paris

Lily-Rose Depp met up with a lot of friends in the fashion world this week.

The 17-year-old model and her boyfriend Ash Stymest were spotted leaving dinner at the Royal Monceau with Cara Delevingne, Karl Lagerfeld, and Carine Roitfeld on Wednesday evening (March 22) in Paris, France.

Lily carried a couple pair of sparkly boots with her earlier in the day, which may have been from a photo shoot.

Meanwhile, Cara was seen checking her phone and heading back to her hotel.

Earlier in the month, both ladies stepped out for the Chanel show during 2017 Paris Fashion Week.
