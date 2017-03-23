Maggie Rogers Performs 'Alaska' Live On 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Maggie Rogers dances it out while hitting the stage on last night’s (March 22) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 22-year-old singer-multi-instrumentalist performed her debut single “Alaska” off of her debut EP titled Now That The Light Is Fading, which features four other songs and was released back in February.

“Thank you to @JKCorden and the @latelateshow!,” Maggie shared on her Twitter account. “Had a blast playing “Alaska” on @JKCorden last night. Catch the performance.”

Maggie is currently on the road for her first-ever North American headlining tour, which sold out more than two months in advance of its launch. The run comes to an end on April 12th – Get familiar with Maggie now!



Maggie Rogers – ‘Alaska’ (‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’)