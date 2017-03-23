Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 1:33 pm

Maggie Rogers Performs 'Alaska' Live On 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Maggie Rogers Performs 'Alaska' Live On 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Maggie Rogers dances it out while hitting the stage on last night’s (March 22) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 22-year-old singer-multi-instrumentalist performed her debut single “Alaska” off of her debut EP titled Now That The Light Is Fading, which features four other songs and was released back in February.

“Thank you to @JKCorden and the @latelateshow!,” Maggie shared on her Twitter account. “Had a blast playing “Alaska” on @JKCorden last night. Catch the performance.”

Maggie is currently on the road for her first-ever North American headlining tour, which sold out more than two months in advance of its launch. The run comes to an end on April 12th – Get familiar with Maggie now!


Maggie Rogers – ‘Alaska’ (‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’)
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
