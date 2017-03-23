Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa Perform 'Scared To Be Lonely' On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa served as the special musical guests on last night’s (March 22) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 20-year-old producer and the rising 21-year-old English singer performed their collaboration “Scared To Be Lonely” live for the first time together. The song rises to #32 on the Billboard Top Pop Songs chart and #11 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Song chart this week.

Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa: ‘Scared to Be Lonely’