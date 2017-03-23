Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 11:45 am

Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa Perform 'Scared To Be Lonely' On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa served as the special musical guests on last night’s (March 22) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 20-year-old producer and the rising 21-year-old English singer performed their collaboration “Scared To Be Lonely” live for the first time together. The song rises to #32 on the Billboard Top Pop Songs chart and #11 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Song chart this week.

In case you missed it, check out our exclusive Q&A with Dua here!

Sacred To Be Lonely” is also available on iTunes and Spotify.


Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa: ‘Scared to Be Lonely’
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC, Twitter
Posted to: Dua Lipa, Martin Garrix, Music

