'Mulan' Live-Action Film May Feature Songs After All

Despite reports to the contrary, the live-action remake of Mulan could feature music.

“I don’t know where that’s come from” director Niki Caro told the Los Angeles Times. “We’ve never talked about songs, and no decision has been made.”

It all started when Niki told Moviefone, “From what I understand, no songs right now.”

Some people took that as there definitely won’t be featured songs in the film; however, it sounds like she just meant at this time, they haven’t decided one way or another.

Regardless of the confusion, Niki said, “It is exciting that people are this passionate.”

Some of the most popular songs from Mulan include “Reflection,” “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” and “Honor to Us All.”

