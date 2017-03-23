Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 1:41 pm

'Mulan' Live-Action Film May Feature Songs After All

'Mulan' Live-Action Film May Feature Songs After All

Despite reports to the contrary, the live-action remake of Mulan could feature music.

“I don’t know where that’s come from” director Niki Caro told the Los Angeles Times. “We’ve never talked about songs, and no decision has been made.”

It all started when Niki told Moviefone, “From what I understand, no songs right now.”

Some people took that as there definitely won’t be featured songs in the film; however, it sounds like she just meant at this time, they haven’t decided one way or another.

Regardless of the confusion, Niki said, “It is exciting that people are this passionate.”

Some of the most popular songs from Mulan include “Reflection,” “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” and “Honor to Us All.”

TELL JJ: Do you think the movie should include the music?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney
Posted to: Movies, Mulan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here