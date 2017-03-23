New 'Justice League' Teasers Feature Batman & Aquaman!

The full trailer for the Justice League will be coming in a couple of days, but until then the studio is releasing some quick teasers centering on the characters!

First up are two teasers that give us a peek at Batman (Ben Affleck) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

The teasers are all titled “Unite the League” and reveal a glimpse of the upcoming movie based on characters from the DC Comics world.

Here is the film’s official synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Supermanâ€™s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroesâ€”Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flashâ€”it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.



UNITE THE LEAGUE â€“ BATMAN

Click inside to watch the Aquaman teaser…



UNITE THE LEAGUE â€“ AQUAMAN