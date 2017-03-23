Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 11:42 am

Nia Long's Rep Releases Statement on Reported 'Empire' On Set Feud with Taraji P. Henson

  • The Empire hair and makeup crew apparently lodged a complaint against Nia Long – here’s the story as to why – TMZ
  • Ariel Winter‘s Coachella outfit is so cute – Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not getting back together – Gossip Cop
  • See photos of Marc Anthony‘s 21-year-old new girlfriend – Lainey Gossip
  • The original Power Rangers celebrated the new movie – TooFab
  • Lauren Jauregui gets cozy with rumored girlfriend – MTV
  • Wedding season is not when you think! – Popsugar
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
