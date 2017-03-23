Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 9:51 pm

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Enjoy a Canadian Treat in NYC!

It looks like Vanessa Grimaldi is making sure to introduce her fiance Nick Viall to all of her favorite Canadian treats!

The 36-year-old The Bachelor star was seen picking up some Tim Hortons donuts and coffee during a late night stop on Wednesday (March 22) in New York City.

Nick and Vanessa were all smiles and shared a cute kiss while indulging in the treats during their quick visit to the Big Apple.

Nick is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars and he has responded to William Shatner‘s campaign to get him kicked of the show.
