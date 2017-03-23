Paris Jackson Slams Haters Who Say She Can't Do Something
Paris Jackson doesn’t care what people say or think of her.
The 18-year-old model, and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, took to Twitter to fire back at her haters.
“tell me more about what i can’t and shouldn’t do and watch me do it ten times better than you could have imagined,” Paris tweeted.
Pictured: Paris covers up as she leaves her hotel on her way to JFK Airport on Wednesday (March 22) in New York City.
— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 23, 2017