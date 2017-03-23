Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 1:50 pm

'Power Rangers' Cast List - Meet the Stars Playing the Rangers, Zordon & More!

'Power Rangers' Cast List - Meet the Stars Playing the Rangers, Zordon & More!

The Power Rangers movie is hitting theaters in just a few hours at midnight – and it’s time to meet the cast of characters!

The movie follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

Be sure to check out Power Rangers, in theaters at midnight tonight!

Click through the slideshow to check out the cast of the Power Rangers movie…
Credit: Lionsgate
Posted to: Power Rangers

