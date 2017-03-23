Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

'Love Actually' Reunion Trailer Debuts, Brings Back the Cue Cards - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 8:59 am

Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on London Tragedy

Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on London Tragedy

Queen Elizabeth has released a statement on the horrible tragedy that occurred on Wednesday (March 22) in London, England, where four people were killed and dozens more injured.

At around 2:40pm GMT, a car drove over Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament in London, and killed some pedestrians. An attacker then stabbed a police officer, and shots were fired by armed officers, who killed the assailant.

“My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday’s awful violence,” the Queen said.

Click inside for the full message from the Queen…

“Following the shocking events in Westminster, Prince Philip and I are sorry that we will not be able to open the New Scotland Yard building as planned today, for very understandable reasons. I look forward to visiting at a later date.

My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday’s awful violence.

I know I speak for everyone in expressing my enduring thanks and admiration for the members of the Metropolitan Police Service and all who work so selflessly to help and protect others.”
Photos: Getty
