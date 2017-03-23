Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 11:46 pm

Reese Witherspoon is Convinced She's Related to Conan O'Brien After Finding Out She's Irish! (VIDEO)

Reese Witherspoon is Convinced She's Related to Conan O'Brien After Finding Out She's Irish! (VIDEO)

Reese Witherspoon just got one of the biggest shocks of her life!

While stopping by Conan O’Brien‘s late night show, the 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress shared on the show that – thanks to a genetic test – she JUST found out she’s 63% Irish.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese joked on the show that she’s super excited about this newfound piece of family history and she’s now convinced that she and Conan (who is also Irish) are related!

Watch the clip below!


Reese Witherspoon Just Found Out She’s Irish – Conan

Also pictured inside: Reese Witherspoon matching her lipstick with her heels as she left her office on Thursday (March 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Conan O'Brien, Reese Witherspoon

