Reese Witherspoon is Convinced She's Related to Conan O'Brien After Finding Out She's Irish! (VIDEO)

Reese Witherspoon just got one of the biggest shocks of her life!

While stopping by Conan O’Brien‘s late night show, the 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress shared on the show that – thanks to a genetic test – she JUST found out she’s 63% Irish.

Reese joked on the show that she’s super excited about this newfound piece of family history and she’s now convinced that she and Conan (who is also Irish) are related!

