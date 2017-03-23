Rihanna's Niece Majesty Got Into Her Makeup & It Was Adorable

It looks like Rihanna‘s two-year-old niece Majesty is following in her footsteps!

The 29-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a super cute photo of the little girl, who is her cousin’s daughter, right after she got into her makeup!

In the photo, Majesty can be seen with eyeliner painted all across her face.

“when everybody asleep. and you been had plans for that liquid liner. #majesty,” Ri captioned the pic.

