Thu, 23 March 2017 at 7:46 pm

Rihanna's Niece Majesty Got Into Her Makeup & It Was Adorable

Rihanna's Niece Majesty Got Into Her Makeup & It Was Adorable

It looks like Rihanna‘s two-year-old niece Majesty is following in her footsteps!

The 29-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a super cute photo of the little girl, who is her cousin’s daughter, right after she got into her makeup!

In the photo, Majesty can be seen with eyeliner painted all across her face.

“when everybody asleep. and you been had plans for that liquid liner. #majesty,” Ri captioned the pic.

Pictured inside: Rihanna keeping covered up while making a trip to the dentist on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

  • Nori

    why scarf? helmet would be better ;-)))

  • namers

    Good thing it was a girl because “Jermajesty” was already taken.

