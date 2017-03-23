Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 7:41 pm

Roger Federer Hosts Moet & Chandon Champagne Event in Miami!

Roger Federer Hosts Moet & Chandon Champagne Event in Miami!

Roger Federer takes over the DJ table as he hosts a Moet & Chandon event on Wednesday night (March 22) at the EAST Hotel’s Sugar Rooftop in Miami, Florida.

The 35-year-old tennis player – who is a Moet Global Ambassador – helped launch the champagne brand’s new Moet Ice Imperial and Moet Ice Imperial Rose champagnes.

Roger is currently in Miami where he will play in the upcoming 2017 Miami Open Tournament.

Roger recently celebrated his 90th tour-level title after he won the BNP Paribas Open Tournament in Indian Wells last weekend!

Photos: Moët & Chandon
