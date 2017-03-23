Selena Gomez Laughs Off The Weeknd & Justin Bieber Joke

Selena Gomez is taking jokes about her relationship status in stride.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer was hanging out with her makeup artist Hung Vanngo when he slipped in a joke about her love life.

“You know, Selena loves Canadians…” Hugo teased, after they gave a shoutout to Canada.

Selena rolled her eyes and said, “All right, allll right.”

In case you didn’t know, her current boyfriend The Weeknd is from Canada, as is her ex Justin Bieber.

