Selena Gomez's Mom Had a Funny Panic Moment When She Realized Sel Was a Born Actor

No surprise, Selena Gomez has acting in the blood.

In fact, it was her mother, Mandy Teefey‘s, audition that caused her mom to realize Sel was meant for the entertainment world.

This is how it happened:

A then-6-year-old Selena was accompanying Mandy to her own audition. Once mom and daughter got in the car, Selena let loose in the cutest way.

“On the way home, she was quiet, and then she goes, ‘You know, mom, that might be funnier if you did it this way,’” Mandy told the New York Times. “And I thought, Oh, no. She’s going to be an actor.”

Mandy said Selena made all of the kids in her neighborhood do casting calls and tried to direct them.

Today, Selena and Mandy have teamed up to produce their passion project, the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which Selena did not want to star in, find out why.

