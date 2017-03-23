Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 7:34 pm

Selena Gomez's Mom Had a Funny Panic Moment When She Realized Sel Was a Born Actor

Selena Gomez's Mom Had a Funny Panic Moment When She Realized Sel Was a Born Actor

No surprise, Selena Gomez has acting in the blood.

In fact, it was her mother, Mandy Teefey‘s, audition that caused her mom to realize Sel was meant for the entertainment world.

This is how it happened:

A then-6-year-old Selena was accompanying Mandy to her own audition. Once mom and daughter got in the car, Selena let loose in the cutest way.

“On the way home, she was quiet, and then she goes, ‘You know, mom, that might be funnier if you did it this way,’” Mandy told the New York Times. “And I thought, Oh, no. She’s going to be an actor.”

Mandy said Selena made all of the kids in her neighborhood do casting calls and tried to direct them.

Today, Selena and Mandy have teamed up to produce their passion project, the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which Selena did not want to star in, find out why.

Click inside to see 10+ pics of Selena’s outfit today, it’s seriously fire!

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 01
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 02
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 03
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 04
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 05
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 06
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 07
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 08
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 09
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 10
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 11
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 12
selena gomez mom talks selenas acting 13

Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Mandy Teefy, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Usher goes shirtless while on vacation in Mexico - TMZ
  • Casey Affleck and his girlfriend are not getting married - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Roberts has started a book club - Just Jared Jr
  • Is DWTS pro Sharna Burgoss dating her partner Bonner Bolton? - Wetpaint
  • Lindsay Lohan is pitching a new social media hacking reality show - Lainey Gossip
  • The Eiffel Tower is going dark to honor London terrorist attack victims - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jay

    She would thrive more as an actor, I’ve seen some of her acting work and that’s her forte.

  • Jay

    She would thrive more as an actor, I’ve seen some of her acting work and that’s her forte.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here