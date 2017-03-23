Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

New photos have surfaced of Sia stepping out at the airport without her famous wig and there are lots of people commenting that they are seeing her face for the first time.

The 41-year-old entertainer is of course well known for covering her face on stage and often on the red carpet, but this has only been happening for the last few years!

Sia used to attend many events and even perform concerts without her signature wig.

While appearing in a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden last year, Sia opened up about why she decided to start wearing the disguise.

“I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” Sia she said. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, there’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.”

