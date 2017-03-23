Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Here’s Sia, without her famous wig!

The 41-year-old entertainer is famous for covering her face while performing in public, but on Wednesday (March 22), she stepped out for a flight at LAX Airport in Los Angeles. Sia was all smiles while facing onlookers in a rare appearance out.

