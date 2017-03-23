Sia Shows Her Face, Makes Rare Appearance Out Without Her Wig!

Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 10:22 am

Here’s Sia, without her famous wig!

The 41-year-old entertainer is famous for covering her face while performing in public, but on Wednesday (March 22), she stepped out for a flight at LAX Airport in Los Angeles. Sia was all smiles while facing onlookers in a rare appearance out.

If you missed it, Sia and Pink recently joined forces for Stargate‘s debut single “Waterfall,” and it’s now available to stream online. Be sure to check it out now!
    I never knew what she looked like. She is very pretty.

  • tom

    She’s very talented

