Tatiana Maslany Criticizes Sexual Assault Legislation in New 'Funny or Die' PSA

Tatiana Maslany introduces the “Sexual Assault Survivor’s Utility Belt” in this new Funny or Die video.

The 31-year-old Orphan Black star debuted the PSA video during a premiere event on Wednesday (March 22) in Washington, DC.

The PSA itself highlights “an absurd solution to the very real hurdles survivors are confronted with as they work to protect their civil rights.”

It’s also in support of Rise, a millennial-driven national non-profit working to implement state and federal protections for sexual assault survivors.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this campaign,” Tatiana said. “Survivors have already dealt with the most unimaginable trauma, and our justice system leaves them to fend for themselves…I hope this video encourages people around the country to get involved and demand that their state legislators pass these critical survivor protections.”

Watch Tatiana in the PSA below.