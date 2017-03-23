'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Brings Group Date to 'Ellen' - Meet the 6 Guys!

Rachel Lindsay has been filming The Bachelorette for one week already, and she went on The Ellen Show to do one of the show’s famous group dates!

On the show, the 31-year-old lawyer revealed she kissed one guy so far.

“He initiated. It was completely unsuspected…it completely swept me off me feet….It was good,” Rachel said.

Rachel wouldn’t tell Ellen if any of the men were there with her today for the Ellen Show group date, but the guys (Fred, Alex, Johnathan, Brian, Will, and Peter) quickly told the audience who got the first kiss. Watch the video to find out!

For the group date, the men got shirtless and ran around the audience collecting money. Will and Alex collected the most money, and moved on to play “Make it Rain” with Ellen and Rachel.

