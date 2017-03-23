'The Handmaid’s Tale' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!
The first full length trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale just debuted!
The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values’. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.
Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, and more also star. Look out for the series on Hulu on April 26.
Watch the trailer for The Handmaid's Tale, coming only to @Hulu April 26. #HandmaidsTale https://t.co/manH5zlfsY pic.twitter.com/MCH9pKfj59
— The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) March 23, 2017