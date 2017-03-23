Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Thu, 23 March 2017 at 8:52 pm

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: 'Speak to a Girl' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have released their new song “Speak to a Girl” and you can hear it right now!

The new single will be featured on the married couple’s upcoming album.

“Speak to a Girl” is about showing respect to women and it features both Tim and Faith‘s perspectives on the subject.

“That’s how you talk to a women/ That’s how you speak to a girl/ That’s how you get with a lady who’s worth more than anything in your whole world,” they sing on the chorus.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it here via Vevo.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the new song…

Lyrics will be added when they are available!
