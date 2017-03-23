Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: 'Speak to a Girl' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have released their new song “Speak to a Girl” and you can hear it right now!

The new single will be featured on the married couple’s upcoming album.

“Speak to a Girl” is about showing respect to women and it features both Tim and Faith‘s perspectives on the subject.

“That’s how you talk to a women/ That’s how you speak to a girl/ That’s how you get with a lady who’s worth more than anything in your whole world,” they sing on the chorus.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it here via Vevo.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the new song…

