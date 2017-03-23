Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Key to Her Long-Distance Relationship With Boyfriend Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is really missing her boyfriend Austin Butler while he’s filming overseas in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old actress recently opened up about how they maintain their long-distance relationship.

“Just communication, communication is key,” Vanessa told People. “I think that if anything’s bothering you, don’t hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open.”

Pictured below: Vanessa attends the launch of Bubble Witch 3 Saga at Venue 57 on Wednesday (March 22) in New York City.