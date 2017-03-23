Top Stories
Thu, 23 March 2017 at 1:20 pm

Watch Taylor Swift Perform 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Live

Watch Taylor Swift Perform 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Live

Check out this first look at Taylor Swift performing an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” live for the first time in concert!

The 27-year-old singer played the track during her only 2017 show at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Pre-Super Bowl Concert in Houston back in February.

“By coming to this show tonight, you are attending 100 percent of this year’s tour dates,” she said (via EW).

Taylor is of course featured on the song with Zayn Malik for the soundtrack to Fifty Shades Darker.

In case you didn’t see it, be sure to check out Zayn‘s acoustic version of the song too!
