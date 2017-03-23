William Shatner Explains Nick Viall Animosity, Nick Calls Feud 'Heartbreaking'

William Shatner has tweeted at Nick Viall once again to let him know that he’s willing to extend a peace rose after telling the world he wouldn’t root for him on DWTS.

“Hey @viallnicholas28 Will you accept this [peace rose emoji]? As a Dad w/ daughters I’m not happy w/ what you’ve done in the past Maybe you’ve matured now?,” William wrote on Twitter moments ago.

Nick was asked about the feud via Extra, and said, “It was heartbreaking because I am his biggest fan. Who doesn’t like Captain Kirk? Also a big ‘T.J. Hooker’ fan — that’s some of his best work. It’s heartbreaking, to be honest. The show must go on. We’re gonna do our best, and it’s up to William to come around or not.”

“Maybe we will have a cup of coffee one day, we will hash out our differences,” Nick added.