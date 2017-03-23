Woody Harrelson Opens Up About His Star Wars' Han Solo Movie Role!

Woody Harrelson has finally revealed a few more details about his role in the upcoming Star Wars young Han Solo spin off.

The 55-year-old actor opened up about playing Han Solo’s mentor while promoting his latest film Wilson on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesdasy (March 22) in New York City.

“I like it, I was never a fanatic but you know, it’s nice to be a part of it,” Woody expressed. “I play a guy named Beckett who’s kind of a criminal and a mentor to Han. That’s all I can say, that’s it.”

“I’ll be there [London] until the end of July,” Woody added about his Star Wars filming schedule.



