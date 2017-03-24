Alexander Skarsgard Steps Out Solo After Coffee Date With Alexa Chung

Alexander Skarsgard is hitting the streets of the Big Apple solo!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted keeping bundled up while on a stroll on Friday (March 24) in New York City.

Alexander even stopped to chat and sign an autograph for a fan!

Just a day before, he made a rare appearance with girlfriend Alexa Chung as they stepped out for a coffee date.

Although the couple are not often spotted together, it looks like they’re still going strong!

Alexander is currently starring in HBO’s limited series Big Little Lies where he plays the husband of Nicole Kidman‘s character.