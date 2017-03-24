Amber Heard Talks About Coming Out as Bisexual in Hollywood

Amber Heard has opened up about coming out as bisexual and how so many people in Hollywood did not want her to talk about her sexuality.

The 30-year-old actress revealed during the Pride and Prejudice panel on Thursday (March 23) that she was “was never in. I was in a relationship and I never hid it and then my career and my life started to change.”

Amber was asked about her sexuality in an interview back in 2010 and was honest with her answers.

“I just answered honestly. I could tell by the look on this person’s face it was a big deal. My poor publicist. Then I realized the gravity of what I had done and why so many people—studio execs, agents, advisors—did not want this coming before my name. I became attached to a label. I’ve never seen myself defined by the person I’m with,” Amber said at the panel (via E! News). “I saw myself being in this unique position and having a unique responsibility. So, I bit the bullet.”

Click inside to read what Amber Heard said about gay men in Hollywood who are not out…

People in Hollywood told Amber that being labeled as bisexual in this industry would become a problem for her career.

“As a leading lady, there’s a certain amount of wish fulfillment. I was asked ‘How is anyone going to invest in you romantically if they think you’re unavailable?’” she said. “I said, ‘Watch me do it.’”

Amber concluded the topic by saying how the world would be a lot different if every gay man in Hollywood came out publicly.

“If every gay man that I know personally in Hollywood came out tomorrow, then this would be a non-issue in a month,” she said. “We have a long way to go.”