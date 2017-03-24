Fri, 24 March 2017 at 11:44 am
An Animated Kardashians Series Could Be on the Way...
- Kris Jenner reportedly has a new Kardashians series in the works – TMZ
- Some stars from Pretty Little Liars won’t be at the PaleyFest event – Just Jared Jr
- Umm, did Casey Affleck actually get lost in the woods? – Gossip Cop
- Who is ready for the Love Actually reunion?! – Lainey Gossip
- Iggy Azalea‘s new music video is NSFW – TooFab
- Six Iron Fist spoilers to know if you’re not binge-watching – MTV
- Zac Efron shares a random but awesome throwback with Leonardo DiCaprio – Popsugar
