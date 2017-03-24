Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 11:44 am

An Animated Kardashians Series Could Be on the Way...

  • Kris Jenner reportedly has a new Kardashians series in the works – TMZ
  • Some stars from Pretty Little Liars won’t be at the PaleyFest event – Just Jared Jr
  • Umm, did Casey Affleck actually get lost in the woods? – Gossip Cop
  • Who is ready for the Love Actually reunion?! – Lainey Gossip
  • Iggy Azalea‘s new music video is NSFW – TooFab
  • Six Iron Fist spoilers to know if you’re not binge-watching – MTV
  • Zac Efron shares a random but awesome throwback with Leonardo DiCaprioPopsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
