Anna Kendrick, Eddie Redmayne & Liam Neeson Audition to be Stephen Hawking's Voice - Watch Now!

Stephen Hawking is looking for a new voice and some of our favorite celebrities auditioned for the part!

In a parody video, the world renowned scientist watches audition tapes from celebs including Anna Kendrick, Liam Neeson, Rebel Wilson and Eddie Redmayne as they explain why they should be his voice.

Stephen even got audition tapes from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miss Piggy and Apple’s Siri!

While he didn’t seem too impressed by any of the submissions, Stephen did finally make a choice at the end of the vid!

Check out the entire hilarious video to see who he chooses…