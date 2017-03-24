Top Stories
Fri, 24 March 2017 at 12:41 pm

Bel Powley & William Moseley Debut 'Carrie Pilby' At NYC Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Bel Powley takes the lead in her upcoming film Carrie Pilby!

The comedy-drama centers on the title character (Powley), a person of high intelligence who struggles to make sense of the world as it relates to morality, relationships, sex and leaving her apartment.

Pictured: Bel hitting the red carpet at the special screening premiere Carrie Pilby held at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.

Bel was joined at the event by co-stars William Moseley, Vanessa Bayer, Colin O’Donoghue, Desmin Borges and director Susan Johnson.

Carrie Pilby hits select theaters on Friday (March 31) and is also set for a digital release on April 4 – Watch the trailer below!


‘Carrie Pilby’ Official Trailer
