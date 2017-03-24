Channing Tatum & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Team Up For Musical Comedy

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum are joining forces for a new movie, according to Variety.

The duo is set to star in musical comedy Wingmen and Joseph is in early discussions to also direct the flick.

The film follows two pilots who crash-land in Las Vegas.

It is said to be in the in the vein of Pitch Perfect meets Book of Mormon, with the duo covering Top 100 hits in the movie.

The is no word on when production will begin although it won’t be soon as Channing is about to start filming action-thriller Triple Frontier.