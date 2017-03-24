Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 3:30 pm

Cher Drops Out of Lifetime's Flint Water Crisis Movie - Find Out Why

Cher has decided to drop out of Lifetime’s upcoming film about the Flint water crisis.

The 70-year-old iconic entertainer was set to star in the upcoming TV film as a Flint resident whose family is impacted by the Michigan city’s water crisis.

Cher released a statement that she exited the film due to family reasons, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“This has been a project so near and dear to my heart and I was truly looking forward to helping tell this story,” Cher said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I will be unable to leave Los Angeles during the scheduled filming as I am dealing with a serious family issue that prevents me from going on location for the April filming. I’m so glad that Craig and Neil plan to move ahead and I know that this Lifetime movie will be done beautifully.”
Photos: Getty
