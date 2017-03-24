Colin Farrell In Talks to Star in 'Dumbo' Live-Action Remake

Colin Farrell is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s classic animated movie Dumbo!

The new version of the film will put more focus on the people involved in the circus and Eva Green is in talks to play Colette, a “French trapeze artist who works for evil top circus villain Vandemere,” a role that is still in the casting phase, according to Deadline.

Danny DeVito is in talks to play “Medici, the man who runs a smaller circus that gets acquired by Vandemere.”

Colin‘s character is Holt, a widowed father of two kids from Kentucky.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the Dumbo casting so far?