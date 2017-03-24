Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 1:36 pm

Diane Kruger Steps Out for Day of Shopping in NYC

Diane Kruger Steps Out for Day of Shopping in NYC

Diane Kruger enjoys a solo shopping trip while out and about on Thursday (March 23) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress stayed warm in a green winter coat and booties as enjoyed her afternoon out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Earlier this week, Diane continued to spark dating rumors as she and The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus were spotted showing off some serious PDA while they enjoyed a late night stroll in NYC!

Diane was also recently spotted flying out to Spain to visit her rumored beau earlier this month.
