'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko & Wife Elena Samodanova Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Gleb Savchenko is going to be a dad again!
The 33-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro shared with E! News that he and wife Elena Samodanova are expecting a baby girl.
“We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl,” Gleb said. “I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”
Gleb and Elena are already parents to six-year-old daughter Olivia.
Gleb is currently competing on the latest season of DWTS with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.
Congrats to the happy family!