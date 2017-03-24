Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 7:07 pm

'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko & Wife Elena Samodanova Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Gleb Savchenko is going to be a dad again!

The 33-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro shared with E! News that he and wife Elena Samodanova are expecting a baby girl.

“We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl,” Gleb said. “I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”

Gleb and Elena are already parents to six-year-old daughter Olivia.

Gleb is currently competing on the latest season of DWTS with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

Home sweet home 🏡

A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on


Congrats to the happy family!
