Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 8:25 pm

Ed Sheeran Performs 'What Do I Know?' on Red Nose Day - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Performs 'What Do I Know?' on Red Nose Day - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran takes to the stage to perform during the Comic Relief event on Red Nose Day on Friday (March 24) in London, England.

The 26-year-old singer performed “What Do I Know?” off of his new album Divide during the event.

Red Nose Day helps raise money for the charity Comic Relief in order to aid people in need in Africa and in the UK.

Watch Ed‘s performance below!


Ed Sheeran – What Do I Know? | Red Nose Day 2017
