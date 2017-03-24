Top Stories
Fri, 24 March 2017 at 10:41 am

Ellen DeGeneres Inserts Herself Into 'The Voice' Jam Session (Video)

Ellen DeGeneres Inserts Herself Into 'The Voice' Jam Session (Video)

One thing that Ellen DeGeneres often does on her show is insert herself into videos that she wasn’t originally part of and the latest one involves The Voice!

The four coaches on the show – Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani – got together for a jam session where they sang the TLC hit “Waterfalls.”

Ellen decided to grab an instrument and join the four music superstars and the result is hilarious!

“I don’t know if you’ve been watching The Voice, but they did something really cool. All of the judges had this jam session where they played TLC‘s “Waterfalls” and it was really great, I thought,” Ellen said before playing the clip on her show.
