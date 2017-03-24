Eva Longoria Teases Her Upcoming Role on 'Empire'

Eva Longoria is ready for her Empire debut!

In a new teaser for the show’s third season, fans are getting a glimpse at the 42-year-old actress’ character!

Eva is set to play Charlotte Frost, the director of Nevada’s all-powerful state gaming commission.

Charlotte has the power to make or break Lucious’ dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas but she is more corrupt than people realize.

Her episode is slated to air this spring.

Watch the entire preview below…

Pictured inside: Eva heading to dinner at Gracias Madre on Tuesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.