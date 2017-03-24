Top Stories
Amy Schumer Drops Out of 'Barbie' Movie Due to Schedule

Sia Has Shown Her Face Many, Many Times Without a Wig

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Kiss, Pack on PDA in NYC!

Becky G Comments on Playing the First LGBT Superhero in a Film

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Eva Longoria Teases Her Upcoming Role on 'Empire'

Eva Longoria is ready for her Empire debut!

In a new teaser for the show’s third season, fans are getting a glimpse at the 42-year-old actress’ character!

Eva is set to play Charlotte Frost, the director of Nevada’s all-powerful state gaming commission.

Charlotte has the power to make or break Lucious’ dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas but she is more corrupt than people realize.

Her episode is slated to air this spring.

Watch the entire preview below…

Pictured inside: Eva heading to dinner at Gracias Madre on Tuesday (March 22) in Los Angeles.

eva longoria teases her role on empire 01
eva longoria teases her role on empire 02
eva longoria teases her role on empire 03
eva longoria teases her role on empire 04

Photos: AKM/GSI
