Evanescence's Amy Lee Debuts 'Speak To Me' Music Video For 'Voice From The Stone' - Watch Here!

Amy Lee sings her heart out on in her brand new emotional ballad titled “Speak To Me“!

The 35-year-old Evanescence singer wrote the track for the upcoming film Voice From The Stone, which stars Emilia Clarke.

“There are many reasons why I felt inspired to work on this project,” Amy said in a statement. “‘Voice From the Stone’ tells the haunting story of Verena, a nurse who is asked to aid a young boy who has fallen silent after the sudden passing of his mother; Verena is brought in to help him speak again. As a new mother myself, the film resonated very deeply with me.”

“I had the opportunity to work closely with Eric Howell, who directed the film, and Michael Wandmacher, who composed the score,” Amy continued. “I was very moved by the movie, and after having my first conversation with Eric and Michael, I felt a surge of inspiration and immediately began writing. It is a rare phenomenon to really share a creative vision so completely, and that made for a very powerful experience, and an end result that I am very proud of.”

Watch the trailer for Voice From The Stone here!



Amy Lee – Speak To Me (‘Voice From The Stone’)

