Future Talks Past Relationship With Ex-Fiance Ciara: 'I Feel Like Everything Happened For A Reason'

Future is opening up even more about his split from ex-fiance Ciara in the latest issue of Billboard magazine!

Here’s what the 33-year-old rapper had to share with the mag:

On dealing with his past relationship with Ciara: “I feel like everything happened for a reason. I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period, even with the end of a ­relationship being… I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on ­something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you.”

On his problems with The Grammy Awards: “The Grammys, they get what they get — the shit that they don’t, it’s the shit that they maybe don’t want to understand. They’re not going to keep me from doing what I’m supposed to do as an artist.”

On Donald Trump: “I ain’t even rocking with that shit, you dig what I’m saying? I don’t even want that name in my interview.”

