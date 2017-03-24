Gemma Arterton & Bill Nighy Attend the Premiere of 'Their Finest' in NYC

Gemma Arterton stuns in a floral-print dress as she arrives at the premiere of her new film Their Finest on Thursday night (March 23) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet at the premiere by her co-star Bill Nighy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gemma Arterton

The upcoming film follows the story of a female scriptwriter who attempts to boost spirits with propaganda movies during the war in the 1940s in London.

Their Finest is set to hit theaters on April 7.

FYI: Gemma is wearing an Erdem dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…