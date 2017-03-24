Halston Sage, Sofia Carson, & Rainey Qualley Join More Millenials at Dolce&Gabbana Party!

Halston Sage, Sofia Carson, and Rainey Qualley pose for photos while stepping out for the Dolce&Gabbana cocktail party celebrating the #DGMillenials on Thursday (March 23) at the Rodeo Drive boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif.

There were a lot of young stars at the event, including Cameron Dallas, Chloe x Halle Bailey, Kenya Kinski-Jones, Brandon Thomas Lee and girlfriend Pyper America Smith along with her sisters Daisy Clementine and Starlie Smith, sisters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, fashion insider Derek Blasberg, and interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brant.

FYI: All of the talent wore Dolce&Gabbana.