Top Stories
Here's How Taraji P. Henson &amp; Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 3:45 pm

Harrison Ford Called Himself a 'Schmuck' After Taxiway Landing

Harrison Ford Called Himself a 'Schmuck' After Taxiway Landing
  • A new audio has been released in which Harrison Ford called himself a “schmuck” for landing on the taxiway – TMZ
  • These 21 celebrities have tattoos of other stars’ faces – Wetpaint
  • The cast of Liv & Maddie wrote touching goodbyes for the series finale – Just Jared Jr
  • Brett Ratner explains why he thinks Rotten Tomatoes is killing the film industry – DListed
  • See all of Josephine Skriver‘s hot Instagram photos – Hollywood Tuna
  • Seth Meyers has unboggled the “truly mind-boggling” past 24 hours in Trumpland – Towleroad
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares her thoughts on High School Musical 4J-14
  • Stars like Ireland Baldwin and Kingdom actress Katherine Hughes stopped by the Sonix + Friends pop-up shop on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles to check out the new products. The pop-up is taking place over two weekends: March 24 – 26 and March 31 – April 2.
Just Jared on Facebook
sonix event 01
sonix event 02
sonix event 03
sonix event 04
sonix event 05

Photos: WENN, Sonix
Posted to: Harrison Ford, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chris Brown is going to guest star on an episode of black-ish - TMZ
  • Josh Gad pays tribute to police officer killed in London terror attack - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron don't talk anymore - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kate Walsh shading former boss Shonda Rhimes? - Wetpaint
  • Michael Shannon is reportedly joining Deadpool 2 - Lainey Gossip
  • Tom Brady's stolen jersey has been returned to the Patriots - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here