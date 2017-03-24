Fri, 24 March 2017 at 3:45 pm
Harrison Ford Called Himself a 'Schmuck' After Taxiway Landing
- A new audio has been released in which Harrison Ford called himself a “schmuck” for landing on the taxiway – TMZ
- These 21 celebrities have tattoos of other stars’ faces – Wetpaint
- The cast of Liv & Maddie wrote touching goodbyes for the series finale – Just Jared Jr
- Brett Ratner explains why he thinks Rotten Tomatoes is killing the film industry – DListed
- See all of Josephine Skriver‘s hot Instagram photos – Hollywood Tuna
- Seth Meyers has unboggled the “truly mind-boggling” past 24 hours in Trumpland – Towleroad
- Vanessa Hudgens shares her thoughts on High School Musical 4 – J-14
- Stars like Ireland Baldwin and Kingdom actress Katherine Hughes stopped by the Sonix + Friends pop-up shop on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles to check out the new products. The pop-up is taking place over two weekends: March 24 – 26 and March 31 – April 2.
