Top Stories
Celebs React After Trump's Health Care Bill Pulled by GOP

Shailene Woodley Agrees to Plea Deal for Pipeline Arrest

Here's How Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long's Rumored Feud Started

Fri, 24 March 2017 at 9:50 pm

Harrison Ford Was 'Distracted' During Airport Runway Incident

New details are emerging about Harrison Ford‘s airport incident after audio from his communication with an air traffic controller was released.

In the recording, the 74-year-old actor discovers his error and admits to being distracted by the nearby plane.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Harrison can be heard asking.

He soon realizes his error, saying, “Oohhh, I landed on Taxiway Charlie. I understand now. Sorry for that.”

After touching down, Harrison radios in again, saying, “I’m the schmuck who landed on the taxiway.”

He explains, “I was distracted by the airliner in moving when I turned into the runway and the wake turbulence by the Airbus.”

Listen to the whole conversation below…
