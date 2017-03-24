Hillary Clinton Reacts to Trump's Health Bill Pulled by GOP: 'The Fight Isn't Over Yet'

Hillary Clinton is reacting to President Trump‘s American Health Care Act being pulled by Republicans, therefore keeping Obamacare in action.

The former Secretary of State took to Twitter to share a series of posts about the bill not being passed, sharing her excitement, but also sharing that they still have to continue fighting.



“Let’s not be distracted. Let’s continue to stand up, organize, resist, put forth good ideas to improve the existing system & peoples’ lives,” Hillary tweeted.