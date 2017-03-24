Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Debuts Steamy 'Mo Bounce' Music Video - Watch Here!

Iggy Azalea Debuts Steamy 'Mo Bounce' Music Video - Watch Here!

Just one day after premiering her hot new single, Iggy Azalea drops the official music video for “Mo Bounce,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip, directed by Lil Internet, sees the 26-year-old Australian rapper bouncing her way through the streets in various revealing outfits alongside a crew of dancers.

“I can’t speak for her, obviously, and that needs to be said first and foremost,” director Lil Internet told Complex. “I can’t speculate what it’s gonna do, but I’ll tell you one thing: I know that this is [Iggy] her doing what she wants to do and expressing herself in a genuine way with music and a video that she was excited about and wanted to make. To be honest, I think seeing genuine artistry and genuine honesty— if you hate on that, that’s totally ridiculous, because it’s super rare these days. When the art is really genuine like that, there’s nothing to do but respect it.”

Watch the music video below…


Iggy Azalea – ‘Mo Bounce’ (Music Video)
